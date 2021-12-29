Anand Mahindra offers job to this disabled rickshaw puller. What impressed him?

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter featuring a disabled rickshaw puller. He has been known for appreciating people in his own unique way. This time, Mahindra was impressed by the disabled rickshaw puller who can be seen riding an innovative hybrid of a rickshaw attached to a motor vehicle in the front in the video the M&M chairman shared.

In the video, the disabled rickshaw puller has no arms or legs but can be seen driving his vehicle effortlessly. The hybrid rickshaw is attached to a motor vehicle in the front, looks really innovative, which impress Anand Mahindra.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra tagged the Mahindra Logistics social handle and wrote, “Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last-mile delivery?"

Soon after, Mahindra Logistics replied positively to Anand Mahindra's proposal. Mahindra Logistics from its official Twitter handle commented, "Sure Anand ! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero".

This is not the first time Anand Mahindra got impressed by an innovative idea of a common man and appreciated his or her effort in a unique manner. Previously as well, Anand Mahindra has helped several people by offering them Mahindra cars or a job in any of the Mahindra Group companies to ensure that people receive due appreciation for their innovations or achievements.

The Mahindra Group chairman has presented several sports personalities with custom-built Mahindra cars in the past.