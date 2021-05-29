All-new Mahindra Bolero officially confirmed for launch

Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed that it will be launching an all-new Bolero SUV in the Indian market in the next few years.

The official announcement on the upcoming Bolero was made on Friday during an online media briefing while releasing the company's fourth-quarter results for FY2021. Apart from the new Bolero, Mahindra will also introduce a longer, 5-Door Thar SUV. Both the models have been slated for launch during the 2023 to 2026 period. It should be noted that Mahindra is yet to confirm the exact launch date on both models.

The homegrown automaker also announced that there will be a number of other launches including several electric vehicles based on the Born EV platform, new-gen XUV300, and two more new models codenamed - W620 and V201. In addition to that, the most immediate launches from the company will include XUV700 that is slated for the 2021 launch, followed by the new Scorpio that will go on sale in India in 2021/2022.

The all-new Bolero will likely feature a thoroughly revamped exterior design, new safety features as well as updated mechanicals. The existing model gets a BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that delivers 75 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 210 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox.

More details are likely to follow in the future.