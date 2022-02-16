Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions

After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions

Tata Motors teased the four SUVs in their Kaziranga edition, inspired by the one-horn rhinos found in Assam, on its social media handles recently.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM
Tata Motors to launch Kaziranga edition of Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs soon.

Tata Motors plans to expand its Kaziranga edition to all the four SUVs in its lineup. The carmaker had teased the one-off Punch Kaziranga edition recently which will be auctioned during the IPL 2022 season. Now, in a new teaser, Tata Motors has showcased Nexon, Harrier and Safari edition also included in the lineup.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari
1956 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass
1368 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Tata Motors, which is the official title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, had announced the special edition inspired by the one-horned rhinoceros found in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Though there is not much change in features or specifications, this edition will carry several motifs and easter eggs with the one-horned rhino around the cars.

The teaser video shared on social media handles of Tata Motors shows the four SUVs lined up as their headlights form a silhouette of the rhino. The video is posted with a single line message that reads ‘The call for the #Untamed begins!’ However, it does not say when to expect the full range of Kaziranga edition of SUVs. It also does not specify if the Nexon, Harrier and Safari Kaziranga edition SUVs will also be one-off units like the Punch.

(Also read: Tata Punch one-off Kaziranga edition to be auctioned at IPL 2022)

The carmaker has not revealed what specific changes will make these special edition SUVs stand apart from their standard models. However, the Kaziranga edition of the Tata Punch SUV offers some hint at what to expect. The one-off Punch edition will come with an exclusive exterior colour scheme called the Meteor Bronze. It also gets a special Rhino badge that has been placed inside the rear windscreen and glovebox. The special edition Punch will be powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is used in the standard model. Tata Motors is likely to do the same for the special edition Nexon, Harrier and safari SUVs as well.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Punch Punch Tata Nexon Nexon Tata Harrier Harrier Tata Safari Safari Punch Kaziranga edition Nexon Kaziranga edition Harrier Kaziranga edition Safari Kaziranga edition
Related Stories
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
16 Feb 2022
2022 Baleno to get 9-inch HD touchscreen, a first in any Maruti Suzuki car
11 Feb 2022
Tata Punch one-off Kaziranga edition to be auctioned at IPL 2022
14 Feb 2022
Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari: Variant-wise pricing
16 Feb 2022
Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh
15 Feb 2022
Mahindra teases upcoming electric cars ahead of unveiling its EV roadmap in July
12 Feb 2022
Yamaha announces cashback offers on hybrid scooter models in these states
09 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS