Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Suzuki Swift Scores 4 Stars In Japan Ncap Crash Test

2024 Suzuki Swift scores 4 stars in Japan NCAP crash test

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Apr 2024, 14:02 PM
Follow us on:
  • Maruti Suzuki will bring the 2024 Swift to India in May. Few dealerships have also started accepting bookings for the updated hatchback.
2024 Suzuki Swift is powered by a new 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Japan was the first market where Suzuki launched the fourth-gen Swift. While Maruti Suzuki plans to bring the new-gen Swift to India in May, this year. Japan NCAP has published the crash test results of the Swift that is being sold in Japan. The Japanese-spec Swift has scored an overall rating of four stars out of five. It is important to note that India-spec Swift will be slightly different than the Japanese model so the safety rating can change.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2024, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Crash test NCAP 2024 Swift Suzuki Swift
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS