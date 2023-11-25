2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades

Porsche has unveiled the third generation of the Panamera in the global market. It is important to know that the 2024 Panamera is not an all-new car but Porsche has made enough changes that they are calling it a new generation. There are changes to the chassis, features, design, suspension and the engine too.

The 2024 Panamera measures 5,052 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and 1,423 mm in height. For the Executive versions, these figures will be bumped up to 5,202 mm, 1,937 mm and 1,428 mm. Up front, an additional air intake has been added above the number plate to help the engine breathe better and the window lines have been revised as well. Apart from this, there is a new set of headlamps and tail lamps as well. Overall, the 2025 Panamera looks sleeker and meaner.

Powering the 2024 Panamera are four E-hybrid engines. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 has been revised and it produces 670 bhp of max power in conjunction with a new electric motor which itself produces 187 bhp. The total torque output is rated at 930 Nm and the engine comes mated to a redesigned eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

