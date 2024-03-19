Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire spotted testing, will come with sunroof

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Mar 2024, 12:44 PM
  • The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will come with a revamped exterior and interior. Moreover, there will also be a new engine on offer.
The Swift and Dzire will come with a new three-cylinder engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to launch the new-generation Swift and Dzire in the coming months. Now, both cars have been spotted around Kufri and Narkanda where they were probably doing high-altitude testing. What was interesting is that it seemed like the Dzire was equipped with a sunroof. However, as of now, it cannot be confirmed whether the vehicle will come with a sunroof or not.

Most manufacturers test their vehicles in various types of conditions to ensure that the consumers do not face any issues when they take the vehicles to such weather conditions. Also, it seems like Dzire is using some sort of snow chains because of the tricky and slippery road conditions.

The Swift and the Dzire will undergo some major design changes. The overall silhouette has been revised so that the rear of the Dzire looks more seamless whereas the standard Swift now looks sharper.

In terms of the interior, there are several changes which are inspired by the interior of Baleno. There is a dual-tone colour scheme and the dashboard is also new. The touchscreen infotainment system is new and it would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The automatic climate control system sits below the AC vents. There is a new instrument cluster with analogue dials and a digital multi-information display.

Powering both cars will be a new three-cylinder petrol engine which is called Z12E. When compared, the current K-series engine is a four-cylinder unit. In the global market, it comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission. However, Maruti Suzuki will offer a 5-speed manual gearbox in India. For the automatic versions, there could be a CVT unit or the chances of using a 5-speed AMT are higher.

Also Read : 2024 Suzuki Swift arrives at showrooms in Japan. Check out real-life images

The new engine produces around 80 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. It is slightly less powerful than the current Swift which puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm. However, the new engine does offer a better fuel efficiency figure of 24 kmpl.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2024, 12:44 PM IST
