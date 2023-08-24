2024 Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut, bookings open

Lexus India has commenced accepting bookings for the second-generation LM ultra-luxury van in India, which is all set to go on sale in a few days from now. The luxury Japanese automaker has revealed the 2024 Lexus LM for the Indian market that will arrive in four and seven-seater configurations and will introduce several segment-first features aimed towards making the journey more comfortable.

The 2024 Lexus LM four-seater model promises enhanced luxury for its occupants along with a level of personalisation. The luxury MPV will get a 48-inch widescreen in the front of the rear seats. A retractable glass partition separates the front and rear compartments without obstructing the view. There are assist grips as well for easy ingress and egress. The four-seater cabin also comes with speakers, refrigerator, and storage compartments, all of which are integrated into the design elements in a bid to minimise panel gaps between compartments.

The 2024 Lexus LM's cabin gets electrically operable independent seats in the top-spec four-seater version, while there will also be a seven-seater version on sale

Meanwhile, the Lexus LM seven-seater version has been designed to offer a spacious feel and visibility. There are overhead consoles throughout the cabin for a personal feel for all passengers and the rear cabin gets independent seats as well while keeping ample distance between the ottoman and partition. The seven-seater version also gets heated armrests and ottomans, which are a first for Lexus.

Speaking about the new generation LM’s debut in the country, Naveen Soni, President - Lexus India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited arrival of the all-new Lexus LM in India. This is a new category for Lexus in India and the fact that we received an overwhelming response for the previous generation LM showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The LM will present a new standard for ultra-luxury mobility in the industry. At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests’ needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement."

Pricing for the 2024 Lexus LM lineup is yet to be announced but expect the ultra-luxury offering to retail around ₹ 1.50 crore (ex-showroom)

“Basis an ‘all-time-high’ requirement from ultra HNIs for this category, we forecast strong demand for such Luxury Movers to continue in the coming years. The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse and luxurious lifestyle desires," he added further.

Lexus says that it has worked hard on reducing NVH levels within the cabin and that includes adding side window graphics to reduce visual noise. Other creature comforts include 64-colour ambient lighting and a retractable leather-wrapped table stored inside the armrest. The new LM is also the first model from the automaker to get the new smart air conditioning system called the Rear Climate Concierge. The system uses infrared sensors to detect the occupant’s face, chest, thighs and lower legs to determine the cooling required in the cabin and will adjust the temperature accordingly.

The 48-inch wide screen display is specific to the four-seater version that comes with independent seats

The 2024 Lexus LM is expected to arrive with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine and will come with an adaptive suspension for a pliant ride quality. Lexus also goes big on safety with a host of active and safety features including Pre-Crash safety, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Proactive Driving Assist and Abnormal Driver Response System. There’s also Advanced Park with remote function and Advanced Drive with traffic jam support.

Prices for the new Lexus LM are yet to be announced and the luxury MPV is expected to be launched towards the end of this month. More details on the pricing and availability will be available then. At present, the 2024 LM is available for bookings at 24 touchpoints across 17 cities in India.

