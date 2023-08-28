Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 28, 2023

Prices for the new Lexus LM van are yet to be announced by the OEM

Bookings have been opened across 24 touchpoints across 17 cities

The van comes in four and seven-seater configurations along with segment-first features

A retractable glass partition separates the front and rear compartments 

 Check product page

 There is a 48-inch widescreen in the front of the rear seats

The cabin gets facilities such as refrigerator, storage compartments, assist grips

The seven-seater version gets overhead consoles throughout the cabin

This version also gets heated armrests and ottomans, which are a first for Lexus

The van gets a new smart air conditioning system called the Rear Climate Concierge
The system uses infrared sensors to determine cooling requirements. For detailed report...
Click Here