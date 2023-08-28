Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut

Prices for the new Lexus LM van are yet to be announced by the OEM
Bookings have been opened across 24 touchpoints across 17 cities
The van comes in four and seven-seater configurations along with segment-first features
A retractable glass partition separates the front and rear compartments
There is a 48-inch widescreen in the front of the rear seats
The cabin gets facilities such as refrigerator, storage compartments, assist grips
The seven-seater version gets overhead consoles throughout the cabin
This version also gets heated armrests and ottomans, which are a first for Lexus
The van gets a new smart air conditioning system called the Rear Climate Concierge