2024 Kia Sonet facelift to debut on December 14th

Kia India has confirmed that the facelifted version of the Sonet will make its global debut on December 14th. There is a possibility that the brand opens bookings for the compact SUV on the same day but the price announcement is expected to happen in January 2024. The Sonet's facelift will debut with a revised exterior and it is expected that the brand will make a few changes to the cabin as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM
2024 Kia Sonet comes with a new front fascia.
