2024 Hyundai i20 facelift teased again, shows off new Verna-inspired grille

Hyundai Motor India has dropped another teaser for the upcoming 2024 i20 facelift that’s set to arrive later this month. Launched in November 2020, the current generation Hyundai i20 is up for a mid-lifecycle update bringing a revised front look to the premium hatchback. The teaser video reveals the new-generation Verna-inspired face sporting the parametric grille design, along with new LED headlamps as well as DRLs.

Given this is a facelift, expect more upgrades to the aesthetics along with feature additions on the 2024 Hyundai i20. The front bumper gets two large arrow-shaped air intakes on either side while the hatchback also appears wider than before. The lower section also gets blacked-out elements, which appear sporty on the hatchback.

First Published Date: