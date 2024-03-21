Volkswagen India is readying the ID.4 for its launch this year

Published Mar 21, 2024

Volkswagen India has confirmed that they will launch the ID.4 as their first electric by the end of 2024.

The ID.4 will come to India as a Completely Built Unit so it is expected to be priced on the higher side.

The VW ID 4 It comes with an all-wheel drive system along with an 82 kWh battery pack.

The VW ID 4 comes with a claimed range of 500 kms

The VW ID 4's electric motors puts out 299 bhp of max power and 499 Nm of peak torque.

The ID.4 EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over six seconds

The VW ID4 gets an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph

The VW ID 4 gets a large 12-inch digital touchscreen infotainment screen along with a digital driver display.

The VW ID4 is also offered in the GTX form The GTX which comes with GTX badging all around, a black roof, a black spoiler and black air intakes.
