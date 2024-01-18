2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets 70 safety features, including 19 ADAS features

Hyundai has launched the much-awaited facelifted iteration of the Creta SUV in India. Launched at an introductory pricing range of ₹10,99,900 and ₹19,99,900 (ex-showroom), the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a significantly updated design at the exterior and inside the cabin, while it also gets a wide range of features. Besides that, the mid-size SUV also received a host of safety features.

Available in both petrol and diesel engine options along with a wide range of transmission choices, the facelifted version of Creta has received ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for the first time. It sports as many as 19 features. This means the Hyundai Creta's ADAS comes with more features than Kia Seltos' ADAS. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a total of 70 safety features, including 36 standard features.

Here is a comprehensive look at the safety features of the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift: Standard safety features

Just like the pre-facelift version, the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes equipped with six airbags including the driver, front passenger side and curtain protection. The SUV also comes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), driver and passenger seatbelt pre-tensioner, driver anchor pre-tensioner, height adjustable front seatbelts, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, seatbelt reminder for all occupants, ISOFIX with child seat anchor, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, Inside door override, engine immobiliser, burglar alarm, central locking, headlamp escort function etc as standard features. The updated SUV also comes with disc brakes on all four wheels as a standard feature.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift: 19 ADAS features

With this midlife facelift, the biggest technology-based feature introduction to the new Creta is the ADAS. Previously, the South Korean automaker introduced ADAS to its other models like Ioniq 5, Venue, Venue N Line, Tucson and Verna. Now, Creta has become the latest addition to that list. The new Creta gets Level 2 ADAS, also christened as Hyundai SmartSense, which comes with as many as 19 features. These features include Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC with S&G), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), Rear Cross - Traffic Collision - Avoidance Assist (RCCA) and Rear Cross - Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW). The sensors and the cameras fitted to the front and rear act as the eyes and ears for the Level 2 ADAS to perform enable these features. The Level 2 ADAS is available in the SX Tech and SX(O) variants of the new Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift: Other safety features

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift also comes with a host of other safety features. These include automatic headlamps, front parking sensors, a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, day and night mirrors with telematic switches, electrochromic mirrors with telematic switches etc.

