2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again

Volkswagen Amarok is the German automaker's answer to pickup truck majors in the global market and the automaker has now teased a fresh set of images previewing the next-generation iteration of the model. The latest teaser images reveal the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck's front, side and rear, giving us a clear idea.

Volkswagen touts these teaser images as near-production sketches. The 2023 Volkswagen Amarok gets a completely redesigned front fascia. The production model is expected to come with sharp headlamps cluster with LED projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. There will be ample chrome element on the front grille and a chunky bumper with a thick skid plate, tow hook etc.

The 2023 Volkswagen Amarok features a side profile with thick black cladding, extended black cladding on flared wheelarches, chunky alloy wheels with low-profile tyres. The dual-cab pickup truck also sports sharp creases at the side profile. Moving to the rear, it gets C-shaped LED taillights, a chunky bumper etc. Overall, the pickup truck appears eye-catching, bold and aggressive. The upcoming 2023 Volkswagen Amarok will come in the same size as before. Also, it will get more ground clearance.

Speaking about the styling of the new Volkswagen Amarok, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' head of design Albert-Johann Kirzinger said that the company is emphasising on distinctive, expressive front designs of the pickup with a charismatic Amarok signature that is also found with very large letters on the cargo box at the rear and us sported very proudly by the Amarok.

"The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box once again gives the Amarok’s body dynamic, aerodynamic and very strong proportions," Kirzinger further said.

The 2023 Volkswagen Amarok will be based on Ford's T6 platform and it will draw power from a V6 TDI engine. It would also receive a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in some markets. It is likely to get a host of driver-assist technology, which are claimed to be new in the midsize pickup truck segment.

