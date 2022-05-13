2023 Toyota Venza launched in Nightshade Edition

Toyota has rolled out the new 2023 Venza Nightshade edition model for the international markets. The hybrid-only coupe-styled SUV was revived back in 2021 and has now been given a sportier update in the form of Nightshade Edition. Apart from a darker theme, the car also gets an array of features that make the SUV more premium.

The new special edition model gets an acrylic front grille trim. Down below, the bumper has been added with darkened badges and some dark chrome mouldings. The new dark theme is also evident on the car's wing mirror encasings, shark fin antenna, rocker panels, rear badges and shark fin antenna. To further add to Nighshade's darker persona, the roof rail are also available in an optional black theme.

The new edition comes based on the XLE trim and gets standard features such as 12.3 inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touch screen, two USB C ports, fourth-generation Qi wireless charger, seven-inch multi-information display (MID), front/rear parking assist with auto braking, and Smart Key System. All these features have been added on top of the standard features of the Venza LE which gets Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, rear seat minder, and more.

As for the exterior paint options, the Nightshade edition has been made available in three premium exterior colors such as Celestial Black, Wind Chill Pearl, and Ruby Flare Red.

At the heart of the car sits a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine which works in close conjunction with electric motors. This hybrid tech features three electric motors which draw their energy from a 0.9kWh battery pack. The overall system output stands at 219 bhp. This engine comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

It is unlikely to be headed to the Indian market anytime soon.

