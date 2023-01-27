Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained

Hyundai recently launched the 2023 iteration of the Aura compact sedan in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made some tweaks to the design, has updated the engine and has added a whole lot of safety features. The price of the Aura starts at 6.29 lakh and goes up to 8.87 lakh (Both prices are ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM
The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside.

Hyundai is offering the Aura in four variants. There is E, S, SX and SX(O). The Aura is offered with a petrol powertrain and a CNG powertrain. The engine is the same, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. The gearbox options are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

 ESSXSX(O)
Exterior
  • LED tail lamps
  • Body coloured bumpers
  • Rear chrome garnish
  • Painted black radiator grille
  • LED DRLs
  • Rear wing spoiler
  • R15 styled wheels
  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
  • Blacked-out B-pillar
  • Projector headlamps (AMT only)
  • 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Chrome door handles
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs
  • Projector headlamps
Features
  • Multi-information display
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Footwell lighting
  • 3.5-inch MID 
  • 2 DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth
  • Front and rear speakers
  • Rear AC vents
  • Rear power windows
  • Fast USB Type C charger
  • Premium glossy black inserts 
  • Chrome on gear knob and parking lever tip
  • Metal finish on inside door handles
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Eco-coating technology
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
Comfort and Convenience
  • Electric power steering
  • Air conditioning with heater
  • Front power windows
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Front power outlet
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • Multi-function steering wheel
  • USB port connectivity
  • Keyless entry
  • Tilt steering
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear power outlet
  • Driver seat height adjustment 
  • Front passenger seat back pocket 
  • Cruise control
  • Automatic climate control (AMT only)
  • Passenger vanity mirror 
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped gear lever
  • Luggage lamp
  • Automatic headlamps
Safety
  • Front and side airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • Immobilizer
  • Emergency Stop Signal
  • Rear Parking sensors
  • Seat belt reminders
  • Speed alert system
  • Speed sensing auto door lock
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • Central locking
  • Burglar alarm
  • Day & night inside rear view mirror 
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist Control
  • Rear parking camera
  • Curtain airbags
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

The engine produces 81.86 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and the peak torque output falls to 95.2 Nm. The CNG powertrain is offered only with a manual gearbox. The CNG tank has a water capacity of 65 litres.

The exterior now gets a new bumper and a new set of LED Daytime Running Lamps. No other changes have been made to the Aura's exterior apart from a new paint scheme called Starry Night. The interior gets a dual-tone finish of grey and there is a copper insert on the centre console and the dashboard that helps in lifting the ambience of the cabin.

Also Read : Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know

Hyundai is known to load its cars with a lot of features. The Aura comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-function steering wheel, a multi-information display, a wireless phone charger, a smart key with a push button to start/stop, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox and a lot more.

For safety, Hyundai has added side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Automatic Headlamps.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM IST
