2023 Honda ZR-V hybrid announced for European markets. Fitting option for India?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Honda is gearing up for the expansion of its European lineup with the new 2023 ZR-V SUV. The car will arrive at the European dealerships next year and will be placed between the existing HR-V and CR-V SUV models.
The company hasn't talked much about the details of the new SUV yet but did confirm that the ZR-V will receive a fully hybrid powertrain. It will be the Honda's next SUV after the HR-V and CR-V to get an electrified engine under the hood. For the record, the company has also recently introduced its City e:HEV (City Hybrid) in the Indian market recently, hinting at the company's focus on electrified technology.
(Also Read: Honda Cars India believes lower tax on hybrid cars will accelerate EV adoption)
The latest ZR-V is a step forward for Honda to hybridise its European lineup. That said, the company's imminent model launch in the Old continent includes the Civic e:HEV which will be launched in the third quarter of this year.
What's unconfirmed at the moment is whether the 2023 ZR-V will make use of the HY-V's hybrid powertrain or the more powerful hybrid from the electrified Civic. If rumors are anything to go by, the ZR-V may come kitted with the Civic's 184 horsepower hybrid powertain combing a 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine with two electric motors, as well as a 72-cell lithium-ion battery. This system has a combined output of 184 horsepower for 315 Nm of torque.
(Also Read: Five things to know about the Honda City e:HEV)
However, in China, the ZR-V was unleashed with a non-hybrid 1.5-liter turbo engine mated to a CVT. This car will be manufactured by GAC-Honda.
Meanwhile, the company is also currently working on the next-gen CR-V, which may debut next year, most likely also including a plug-in hybrid.