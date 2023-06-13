2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid that won't make its way to India 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 13, 2023

Honda recently added a new Sport-L trim to CR-V

The CR-V is Honda's best-selling SUV

Unfortunately, CR-V won't make a comeback in the Indian market. 

It was removed from the portfolio back in 2020 but continues to stay on sale in the global market.

The SUV comes with a 204 hp hybrid powertrain.

There is also all-wheel drive system on offer

The CR-V comes loaded with features and there ADAS on offer also 

it competes against other SUVs such as Chevrolet Equinox, Subaru Forester, Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Rogue.
