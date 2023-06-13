2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid that won't make its way to India 

Honda recently added a new Sport-L trim to CR-V
The CR-V is Honda's best-selling SUV
Unfortunately, CR-V won't make a comeback in the Indian market.
It was removed from the portfolio back in 2020 but continues to stay on sale in the global market.
The SUV comes with a 204 hp hybrid powertrain.
There is also all-wheel drive system on offer
The CR-V comes loaded with features and there ADAS on offer also
it competes against other SUVs such as Chevrolet Equinox, Subaru Forester, Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Rogue.