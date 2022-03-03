Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News After New Baleno, The Latest Toyota Glanza Set For Launch. Check Date

After new Baleno, the latest Toyota Glanza set for launch. Check date

The all-new Toyota Glanza will feature significantly updated exteriors along with a refreshed cabin and features. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 11:25 AM
The new 2022 Toyota Glanza will be launched in India on March 15th. 

Soon after the launch of the new-gen Maruti Baleno hatchback, Toyota has teased the arrival of its upcoming all-new Glanza which is technically the same car in a rebranded avatar. The car will go on sale in the Indian market on March 15th, as hinted by the latest brand teaser. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The teaser further suggests that the 2022 Glanza will sport a range of new changes. It will be offered with a completely new grille, and lower bumper, over the sides, the alloy wheel design will also be new. However, the overall profile will continue to look similar to the previous car. The refreshed exterior look will help Glanza to attract more customers. 

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover)

Along with the refreshed exteriors, the car will also get new cabin tweaks based on the latest-gen Baleno. Expect the new Glanza to sport a large infotainment system with 360-degree surround-view camera, as well as a head-up display and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Also, features such as rear aircon vents, new HVAC controls, auto-dimming IRVM, and a sliding driver armrest could also make way inside the updated Glanza hatchback. Toyota will also most likely try to create distinction with the use of an updated upholstery on the car. 

(Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars)

Under the hood, the new Glanza will continue to sport a 1.2-litre petrol engine dishing out 89bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. The company may also add an idle start/stop function on the car for better fuel economy. For the transmission duty, the car will get either a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. The currently found G and V trim options will also be continued inside the new model

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno 2022 Baleno Toyota Toyota Glanza 2022 Glanza 2022 Toyota Glanza
Related Stories
Toyota Glanza, based on new-gen Maruti Baleno spotted ahead of launch
03 Mar 2022
Maruti Suzuki accessories now open for online ordering. Check details
28 Feb 2022
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
01 Mar 2022
2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S breaks cover with major suspension changes
26 Feb 2022
Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan
25 Feb 2022
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
24 Feb 2022
Skoda to start delivery of Slavia sedan from these dates
26 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS