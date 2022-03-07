2022 MG ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here 

The latest MG ZS EV has a per-charge range of 461 kms while now offering an even more premium cabin. The price of the latest ZS EV starts at ₹ 21.99 lakh.

2022 MG ZS EV (electric vehicle) was officially launched at a start price of ₹21.99 lakh (ex showroom) in the country on Monday. While the base price is for the Excite variant which will be available from July onwards, the Exclusive variant is already available and is priced at ₹25.88 lakh (ex showroom).

First launched here back in late 2019, the latest ZS EV from MG Motor India boasts of an improved per-charge range, styling updates on the outside and a whole lot of feature updates in the cabin. With all of these highlights, the latest ZS EV renews its battle against Hyundai Kona in what is still a rather exclusive EV space in the Indian car market.

The ZS EV forms a special part of MG Motor India's product portfolio which boasts of a number of SUVs like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor. It is the only all-electric offering from the company here at present, although a more affordable EV is also planned. The ZS EV, besides its clean energy source, also claims to offer a connected drive experience in a cabin that is premium and packed with features. “The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers," said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India. “Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust & sustainable EV ecosystem."

The latest ZS EV gets several updates to its drive trait, complete with better range.

MG ZS EV - Styling updates:

The ZS EV in its latest form comes with a new front grille that helps its face take on a more stylish look. The EV also gets 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, full LED head light and tail light units.

MG ZS EV - Cabin Highlights

The latest ZS EV continues to offer a number of features, both for convenience as well as for connectivity. The EV gets premium leather-layered dashboard, dual-pane panoramic sky roof, rear centre headrest, rear centre armrest with cup holders and rear AC vents.

MG ZS EV - Pricing

2022 MG ZS EV Pricing (ex showroom, INR) Availability Excite 21,99,800 From July 2022 onwards Exclusive 25,88,000 From March 7, 2022

MG ZS EV - Range and battery

The ZS EV now gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery which has IP69 waterproof rating. The per-charge range now climbs to 461 kms in ideal conditions.

The motor inside the ZS EV is capable of producing 176 Ps and helps the car jump from stationery to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV - Safety highlights

The latest ZS EV continues to offer a number of key safety features which include as many as six airbags and iSmart connected features. Here's more of what's on offer:

2022 MG ZS EV: Safety Highlights Six airbags Lane Change Assist Blind-Spot Detection Rear Cross-Traffic Alert 360-degree camera Electric Parking Bake with Auto Hold Hill Descent Control Electronic Stability Control Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System

MG ZS EV - Feature list

The ZS EV gets a 10.1-inch HD main infotainment screen with support for Androis Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch LCD driver display, five USB ports, wireless phone charging, PM 2.5 filter and a digital blutetooth key which negates the need for a physical key even to drive.

