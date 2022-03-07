HT Auto
In pics: 2022 MG Motor India ZS EV makes a new statement

The latest MG ZS EV boasts of a number of technical and feature upgrades, apart from some styling changes on the outside.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 03:34 PM
MG Motor India has officially launched the 2022 ZS EV in the country. The electric vehicle is offered in Excite variant - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.99 lakh, and Exclusive variant - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.88 lakh (ex showroom). The lower variant will be available from later this year while the upper variant is available now.
MG Motor India has officially launched the 2022 ZS EV in the country. The electric vehicle is offered in Excite variant - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.99 lakh, and Exclusive variant - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.88 lakh (ex showroom). The lower variant will be available from later this year while the upper variant is available now.
The ZS EV gets a number of styling updates, primarily highlighted by a new front grille on the face. It stands on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The ZS EV gets a number of styling updates, primarily highlighted by a new front grille on the face. It stands on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The new ZS EV gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery. The per-charge claimed range now is at 461 kms. The EV can also hit 100 kmph in around 8.5 seconds.
The new ZS EV gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery. The per-charge claimed range now is at 461 kms. The EV can also hit 100 kmph in around 8.5 seconds.
The cabin of the ZS EV remains quite premium with a 10-inch screen, air filter, multiple USB points, wireless phone charging and more.
The cabin of the ZS EV remains quite premium with a 10-inch screen, air filter, multiple USB points, wireless phone charging and more.
A mammoth sunroof dominated the roof of the MG ZS EV.
A mammoth sunroof dominated the roof of the MG ZS EV.
Passengers at the back can now look forward to a dedicated middle-seat headrest and a central armrest with cupholders.
Passengers at the back can now look forward to a dedicated middle-seat headrest and a central armrest with cupholders.
First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 03:34 PM IST
