In pics: 2022 MG Motor India ZS EV makes a new statement
The latest MG ZS EV boasts of a number of technical and feature upgrades, apart from some styling changes on the outside.
MG Motor India has officially launched the 2022 ZS EV in the country. The electric vehicle is offered in Excite variant - ₹21.99 lakh, and Exclusive variant - ₹24.88 lakh (ex showroom). The lower variant will be available from later this year while the upper variant is available now.
The ZS EV gets a number of styling updates, primarily highlighted by a new front grille on the face. It stands on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The new ZS EV gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery. The per-charge claimed range now is at 461 kms. The EV can also hit 100 kmph in around 8.5 seconds.
The cabin of the ZS EV remains quite premium with a 10-inch screen, air filter, multiple USB points, wireless phone charging and more.
A mammoth sunroof dominated the roof of the MG ZS EV.
Passengers at the back can now look forward to a dedicated middle-seat headrest and a central armrest with cupholders.
First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 03:34 PM IST
