2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts rolling out of assembly line ahead of launch

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced that it has started rolling out the 2022 C-Class sedan from the company's state-of-the-art production facility in Chakan, Pune. The fifth-generation model, which is scheduled to be launched on May 10, is fondly called the ‘Baby S’. The vehicle will be made available in three variants – C 200, C200d and top-of-the-line C300d. Mercedes-Benz car owners can book the sedan till April 30 while bookings for customers at large will open from May 1 at ₹50,000.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class was first launched in the country in 2001 and the latest avatar of the sedan is expected to raise the bar higher with major advancement in design, comfort and technology. At present, there are more than 37,000 C-Class sedans on Indian roads.

The fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is likely to come loaded with a host of tech and comfort features, and is likely to also have a stringer road presence thanks to the increase in exterior dimensions. The model is also expected to offer a larger, horizontally-oriented main display screen, reworked dashboard layout with re-designed air vents, better-cushioned seats all around as well as sleeker head light units on the outside and a new alloy design.

The model will be made available across franchise partners of Mercedes under its ‘Retail of the Future’ program, as well as be sold through its digital channels. In recent times, the sedan has fared quite well with the Germans underlining the popularity of both its sedans as well as SUVs.

The ‘Baby S’ is touted to bring the C-Class closer to the E-Class and the top-of-the-line S-Class. It essentially aims to taking the C-Class closer to its more expensive family members in the luxury sedan segment, just like the launch of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine took the sedan closer to its elder sibling, the 5 Series.

