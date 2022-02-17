Copyright © HT Media Limited
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date

Maruti Suzuki has also commenced pre-launch bookings on the upcoming Baleno.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 04:16 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been designed Crafted Futurism design language.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be launched in the Indian market on February 23. The mid-cycle refresh of Maruti's premium hatchback will bring along a range of notable updates in the form of tweaked exteriors, and new cabin features. 

Maruti Suzuki has also commenced pre-launch bookings on the upcoming Baleno.

And the customer deliveries are slated to begin in the weeks to follow. 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 04:16 PM IST
