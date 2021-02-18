2022 Honda HR-V looks cleaner and smoother in its new avatar

Honda has introduced the third generation HR-V compact crossover in its home market Japan. It is not clear if the automaker will introduce the same model in the global market or not. However, the JDM-spec Honda HR-V crossover looks absolutely new and stylish as compared to the previous version.

The crossover gets a cleaner and smoother design thanks to the array of changes incorporated across the exterior. The plethora of creases of its predecessor has been done away to give the car a more smooth look that also helps in aerodynamic efficiency.

At the front, it gets chrome garnished, slated front grille blending neatly to the bumper and flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The side profile shows a coupe-like roofline like the predecessor. The blackened roof and glass panel give the crossover a dual-tone theme, while the rear passenger door handles are mounted to the C-pillars portraying a hidden look. The crossover gets a variety of wheel sizes from 16 to 18 inches, depending on trim options. At the back, the crossover gets a wide LED light bar.

The blue accents of the Honda logo and the EHV badge on the tailgate hints at the hybrid powertrain of the crossover.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Honda HR-V has received a host of changes. The updated model gets a new tablet-like infotainment system with a 9-inch touchscreen. The air vents are larger in the updated model. Honda has also added the Magic Seats in the cabin of the new HR-V subcompact crossover.

Speaking about the powertrain, the 2022 Honda HR-V or Vezel in Japan is sold with a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor. This petrol-hybrid powertrain is claimed to be clubbed with an AWD drivetrain. There is a non-hybrid model on offer with a 2WD layout.

Pricing and specifications of both the hybrid and non-hybrid variants of the 2022 Honda HR-V subcompact crossover are yet to be revealed by the automaker.