2022 Aston Martin DBX unveiling on February 1: Details here

British luxury car marquee Aston Martin has teased its upcoming 2022 DBX SUV ahead of the upcoming unveiling scheduled on February 1. This will come as the updated version of the DBX. The automaker claims it will be the most powerful SUV upon arrival.

Aston Martin launched the DBX SUV back in 2020. The luxury SUV competes with rivals such as Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Range Rover, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-AMG GLS, Porsche Cayenne Turbo etc.

The current version of Aston Martin DBX gets power from a 3.0-litre M256 turbocharged I6 engine that works in the China-spec model, while in the international market, it gets a larger and more powerful 4.0-litre M177 twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The 4.0-litre motor churns out a massive 542 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque output.

Both the engines come sourced from Mercedes-AMG. For transmission duty, the luxury SUV gets a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The SUV is capable of reaching a top speed of 291 kmph with a 0-100 kmph acceleration capability in just 4.5 seconds.

The 2022 Aston Martin DBX luxury high-performance SUV is expected to come with a host of changes at the exterior and inside the cabin. Expect powertrains too to be retuned to generate more power and torque and swifter performance.

The current model gets a plethora of features inside the luxurious cabin. These include a 10.25-inch TFT central display, a 12.3-inch TFT driver information display, 12v charging sockets for front and rear occupants, Apple CarPlay connectivity, natural vice control, satellite navigation system (HDD), SiriusXM satellite radio, SOS emergency call function and four USB ports. Expect the 2022 Aston Martin DBX to receive upgraded and additional features.

