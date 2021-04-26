2021 Volkswagen Polo: Five key features that separates the new from the old

Top Sections
The 2021 Polo has received restyled bumper, boot lid, new LED headlights and tail light clusters.

2 min read . 02:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Volkswagen has unveiled the new generation Polo hatchback recently. While the 2021 Polo has been unveiled globally, it may take some more time to reach the Indian shores. Polo remains Volkswagen’s best-seller across segments in the country.

Here is a quick look at what all has changed in the facelift version of Volkswagen Polo and how is it different from the existing model on sale in India.

The 2021 Polo has received several changes as far as its design and tech are concerned. The new generation Polo appears to bridge the gap with the new Golf in terms of looks. The 2021 Volkswagen Polo gets a newly-designed bumper, boot lid, new LED headlights and tail light clusters. The LED headlights, which will come as standard, can be also equipped with the IQ.LIGHT matrix. The Polo will also get chrome strip that runs along the front face flanked by the headlights. At the rear, the new Polo will also come with a set of new LED headlights with a three-dimensional effect.

The wheels of the new Polo hatchback has also gone through a change. The Polo, which has a wheelbase of 2,564 mm, will have its alloy wheels with updated designs. The hatchback will be offered with wheel options ranging between 15 and 17 inches. The R-Line variant of the Polo hatchback will get 16-inch wheels as standard.

The interior of the Polo 2021 has also been upgraded with new features. The multifunction steering wheel has been upgraded and now looks similar to the one found in a Volkswagen Golf. It now gets a new 8-inch Digital Cockpit that comes standard. There is also an option to go for a bigger 10.25-inch screen in the top-spec Polo. The infotainment system has also been upgraded. The touchscreen infotainment system will be offered in three sizes - 6.5-inch, 8-inch and 9.2-inch. All of them will have wireless link with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new generation Volkswagen Polo will now have four new colours. They are Ascot Gray, Kings Red, Vibrant Violet and Rauchgrau. Besides these new colour schemes, the Polo will also be offered in the old colours Pure White, Reflex Silver and Reef Blue and Deep Black.

As far as safety features are concerned, the 2021 Polo will get the semi-autonomous driving IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist system. It combines adaptive cruise control with the frontal monitoring system for emergency braking in, lane keeping assistant and parking assistant. It will also offer fatigue detection system for the driver.

