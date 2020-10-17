2021 Toyota Innova Crysta breaks cover in Indonesia

Toyota has recently revealed the facelifted Innova Crysta for the Indonesian market. This is the first major update for the MPV since its debut in 2016. The new Innova Crysta gets a slightly updated exterior design, tweaked interiors, as well as a more feature loaded cabin in comparison to the model it replaces.

The Indonesian-spec model comes in two variants - Innova and Venturer. For the record, the same is sold as the Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport in the Indian market. The updated model was also spotted a few days back.

(Also Read: Toyota offers Yaris Hybrid to 150 employees for 9 months to promote clean energy)

The facelifted model will be sold in both Kijang Innova and sporty Venturer iterations in Indonesia. The key differences between both the models include a trapezoidal chrome grille on the regular Kijang Innova as opposed to a piano black grille on the sportier Venturer iteration. Also, while the regular model gets two-toned 16-inch alloys, the Venturer rolls on bigger 17-inch alloy wheels.

The new Innova Crysta has also been updated with sharper looking LED projectors headlamps featuring integrated LED DRLs. Moreover, some other additions include a new faux skid plate, new fog lamps, black tailgate garnish and more.

Inside, the updated MPV gets all-black interior with subtle changes. The previously found wooden-like finish is nowhere to be found, and the key comfort and entertainment features include ambient lighting, 9-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rear-seat entertainment unit, air purifier, rear-view camera, and more.

(Also Read: Toyota dispatches first batch of Urban Cruiser SUVs ahead of festive season)

Under the hood, the new Innova Crysta gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines as before. There is a 2.0-litre dual VVT-i engine delivering 137 PS of power and 183.3 Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner option include a 2.4-litre VNT unit capable of making 148 PS. It is available with two transmission options - 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

The updated model is expected to hit the Indian shores next year.