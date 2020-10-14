2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

The Toyota Fortuner facelift has bagged a 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. Alongside the new Fortuner, Toyota Hilux pickup truck has also scored the same safety rating. ASEAN NCAP has reported that both the vehicles have the same occupant protection.

Toyota Fortuner facelift has clenched 34.03 points out of 36 in terms of occupant protection (AOP). For child occupant protection (COP) it has bagged 43.38 points out of 49, while in the safety assist technologies (SATs) category it has gained 13.00 points out of 18.0.

Both the Fortuner and Hilux pickup truck have scored the same points in terms of frontal impact, and side impact at 14.53 and 16.0, respectively. On the other hand, Fortuner has a higher head protection rating at 3.50, against the Hilux at 2.40. Overall, Fortuner has bagged 87.46 points, giving it a 5-star safety score.

Toyota is also gearing up to introduce the new Fortuner facelift in the Indian market soon. The updated model will feature the same BS 6-compliant petrol and diesel units as the current model. There will be a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder motor which is known to deliver 164 bhp of power and 245 Nm torque. There will also be a 2.8-litre engine which is known to push out 201 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed sequential automatic unit.

In related news, Toyota is also gearing up for the global reveal of the 2021 Innova Crysta which will be unveiled in Indonesia on October 15. The facelift version was of the popular MPV was spotted several times in the past and it will be the first major update since its 2016 introduction.