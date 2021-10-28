2021 Range Rover: Noise-cancelling headrest to Alexa and more, 5 big features

The 2021 Range Rover SUV was recently unveiled to the global audience and it is making mighty big promises as a vehicle with not just the famed capability of tackling wide variety of roads and looking like a boss car while doing so but a machine that offers a high degree of luxury to all occupants inside.

The latest Range Rover, therefore, is underlined as the most luxurious Range Rover ever made and is expected to especially appeal to the high-end buyer.

Many of the features now offered on the new Range Rover are either unique in the segment or, even if not, quite significant. Opulence is the buzz word but Range Rover relies heavily on technology as well to offer a ride that is as connected as it is opulent.

Check out five feature highlights on the latest Range Rover SUV:

Range Rover sound system

The latest Range Rover SUV gets 35 speakers inside.

The 2021 Range Rover gets a 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System which promises to not just offer a high quality of music but also creates a quite vehicle environment when on the move. Interestingly, there are four 20W noise-cancelling speakers in the headrests of the vehicle which also seek to enhance the experience of being on the move in this SUV.

A third-generation Active Noise Cancellation8 makes all of this possible because it monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers.

Range Rover rear-seat entertainment

Rear-seat passengers inside Range Rover can look forward to independent screens for AV needs.

While the driver and front passenger may be awed by the massive 13.1-inch curved main infotainment screen, there is also much that is on offer for passengers at the back. This is courtesy 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks. These have HDMI ports and allow Wi-Fi hotspot connection. So, passengers may be able to use these screens as a smart TV while on the move.

Alexa in Range Rover SUV

Alexa offers hands-free control over a wide range of in-car functionalities.

Alexa comes in-built in the new Range Rover and can be used for various functionality including access to infotainment features, music track selection to navigation and more. It does not require any phone or external device to operate and works in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power Assisted Door

Jaguar Land Rover has officially taken the covers off the fifth generation Range Rover SUV which now gets a new look, new engine options and comes loaded with new technology and features galore.

The latest Range Rover is the first Land Rover to get Power Assisted Doors5 with integrated hazard detection and anti-pinch safety features.

Virus-fighting cabin purification system

Special attention has been given to the cabin filteration system. Land Rover claims that the Cabin Air Purification Pro inside the latest Range Rover features PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM Xtechnology, helping to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens including SARS-CoV-2 virus3.