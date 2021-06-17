2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class launched with V8 and V12 engines

Mercedes has launched the 2021 Maybach S-Class for the European markets. It comes with the longest wheelbase in this model family as well as some design tweaks.

The 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class also marks the return of the V12 engine in the top model. With the 2021 Maybach S-Class, Mercedes wants to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.

The new Maybach S-Class has grown in size compared to the other models in the family. It gets 18 cm more wheelbase while its length has increased to 5,469 mm. The 2021 Maybach S-Class stands 1,921 mm wide and 1,510 mm tall.

The 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class is being offered with two engines - the V8 and the V12 - for the European customers. The S 680 4MATIC is powered by the V12 engine and combines with the all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. The engine can produce 612 horsepower and allows the sedan to hit 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The four-litre V8 eight-cylinder petrol engine, available with the S 580, can produce 503 hp of power and can accelerate from zero 10 kmph in just 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

As far as the design is concerned, the new Maybach S-Class gets a distinctive hood with a chrome flap and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille and the traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips. It also gets a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.

The 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class also gets exclusive two-tone colour scheme for the exterior.

On the inside, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class now gets electrically operated comfort rear doors, which is a first. Besides this feature, it also gets reclining chairs with massage functions, leg rests and folding tables in the rear, electric seat belt reminders for the rear seat passengers and much more.

The dashboard, center console and armrests are joined as one seamless unit and has a floating effect. There are as many as five display screens available inside. While a 12-inch OLED center display is included as standard, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display with three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shadow effects is available as an option.