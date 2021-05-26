Mercedes-Benz launches 2021 GLA SUV in India: Five key highlights

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new GLA SUV in the country after a long wait. Mercedes-Benz commenced bookings for the new GLA SUV last month. The launch was delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Mercedes GLA is available at a starting price of ₹42.1 lakh (ex-showroom), and its price goes up to ₹57.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLA 220d 4Matic SUV in India is priced at ₹46.7 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GLA 200 comes ₹1.6 lakh cheaper than the 220d variant. The automaker has informed that the GLA prices will be revised upwards by up to ₹1.5 lakh from July 1, 2021.

Here are five key things to know about the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA.