Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Mercedes-Benz launches 2021 GLA SUV in India: Five key highlights
2021 Mercedes GLA hopes to further build on its success in the Indian car market.

Mercedes-Benz launches 2021 GLA SUV in India: Five key highlights

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA has been launched at a starting - and introductory price of 42.1 lakh.
  • The GLA from Mercedes-Benz holds a place of prominence for the company in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new GLA SUV in the country after a long wait. Mercedes-Benz commenced bookings for the new GLA SUV last month. The launch was delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Mercedes GLA is available at a starting price of 42.1 lakh (ex-showroom), and its price goes up to 57.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLA 220d 4Matic SUV in India is priced at 46.7 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GLA 200 comes 1.6 lakh cheaper than the 220d variant. The automaker has informed that the GLA prices will be revised upwards by up to 1.5 lakh from July 1, 2021.

Here are five key things to know about the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA.

1

Design

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV comes following the same contemporary design language of the German luxury carmaker that is visible in the larger SUVs such as GLC and GLE. However, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA gets some distinctive styling elements as well, which include a redesigned radiator grille and bumpers. It also gets redesigned multi-beam LED headlamps and reworked LED taillights as well. The 2021 Mercedes GLA SUV comes with 17 inches and 19 inches wheel options.

2

Interiors

The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in a redesigned appearance, just like the exterior. The cabin of the new GLA features new leather seats and upholstery, updated interior colour theme.

The AMG variant of the car GLA 35 AMG gets an all-black theme inside the cabin with sport seats that features contrast stitching. The features available inside the cabin include new digital instrument cluster and a new touchscreen infotainment system as well.

It also gets dual zone temperature control, multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, USC Type C ports, electric assist tailgate, 64 colour dimmable ambient lighting etc. The AMG variant gets Burmester surround sound system and Keyless Go Comport Package.

3

MBUX infotainment system

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with the German luxury car brand’s MBUX infotainment system inside the cabin. The MBUX comprises of a digital driver display and a digital infotainment system, both measuring 10.25 inches.

The infotainment system is similar to what is available inside the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and it comes with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

4

Safety

﻿The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV gets a host of safety features onboard. These include the technologies such as radar-based active braking assist, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, hill start assist etc. Also, it gets seven airbags inside the cabin offering ample amount of safety to the occupants.

5

Power and performance

﻿The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV comes available in both standard petrol and diesel engine options, while there is a performance focused AMG variant on offer as well. The GLA 35 AMG, which is the high performance variant of the new GLA SUV, is the car brand’s third made-in-India AMG car.

The powertrain options for the new GLA SUV include a new 161 bhp 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 188 bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel motor as well. The GLA 35 AMG variant gets energy from a 302 bhp generating 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor. The petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel motor is clubbed with an 8-speed G-tronic automatic torque converter unit. The AMG GLA 35 gets an 8-speed DCT automatic unit along with Mercedes' 4Matic AWD system.

TRENDING NEWS

See All