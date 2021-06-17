2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Five firsts in flagship sedan

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the launch of the 2021 S-Class in India. Mercedes' latest luxury saloon has been priced at ₹2.17 crore for the diesel and ₹2.19 crore for the petrol model (ex-showroom prices).

The model broke cover last year with a range of new updates making it 'the most advanced S-Class ever'. Mercedes claims that the seventh generation of its flagship limousine has not only become smarter thanks to the all-new technology that underpins the new model, but it also takes the driving experience to a whole new level.

With the latest update, the new-gen S-Class continues to rival the likes of other cars in the segment such as the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.

Here are some of the key highlights seen for the first time on the Mercedes S-Class.