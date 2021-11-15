2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price and specs comparison

The latest Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been officially launched in India in its completely revamped avatar. From exterior design to cabin layout to the engine, there is now much to look forward to once again in the Celerio that has been a power player for Maruti for over seven years.

Just above the entry-level segment, the compact hatchback segment also features Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is certainly one of the bestselling cars in the segment with more than 5.9 lakh units already sold since its inception in 2014. And yet, the competition is likely to be as stiff as ever.

Here is a spec-sheet based comparison between the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price

The pricing for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at ₹4.99 lakh and goes up to ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹528,590 and goes up to ₹850,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specifications

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes powered by a new 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine. This engine is available with options of a manual and an AMT gearbox. The engine churns out 65 PS of power and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is also claimed to offer 26.68 kmpl of mileage.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios on the other hand is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. These are 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well.

The 1.2-litre engine churns out 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine belts out 100 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm. The 1.2-litre diesel motor on the other hand generates 75 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,250 rpm.