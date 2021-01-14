2021 Jeep Compass SUV to launch on January 27

Jeep India has confirmed that the 2021 Compass SUV, which was unveiled for India last week, will be officially launched on January 27. 2021 Jeep Compass SUV broke cover on January 7 in India, much later it was launched in global markets.

Pre-bookings for the 2021 Compass SUV has already begun. Jeep is expected to start deliveries of the facelift Compass SUV from the same day the prices are announced. The price is expected to range between ₹15 lakh and ₹22 lakh ex-showroom. It will take on rivals like Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among other SUVs.

Styling remains one of the several key elements on the Compass and the 2021 edition, while continuing with its seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel arches, gets headlight units with reflectors and LED projectors. But the inside is where the bulk of the updates really are at.

The cabin of Compass 2021 has been reworked significantly with more features also being added. The SUV now gets a mid bolster piece surrounded by metal brow for a more aesthetic appearance. The dashboard design has been updated and has a horizontal emphasis. Customers can choose between dual-tone and full black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the selection of trim and variant.

The car maker also adds that convenient storage options all over make it a passenger-friendly vehicle.

In terms of features, the updated Compass gets a 10.1-inch high-definition display with UConnect-5 system. There's provision for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection while the content screen can be accessed from the buttons on the steering wheel. Interestingly, FCA India states that in all, passengers can enjoy more than 20 inches of digital screen space.

Then there's a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate. The safety and security list, in fact, includes more than 50 features like Electronic parking brake, Hill hold and hill descent control, SelecTerrain 4x4 system, six airbags, panic brake assist, rainy brake support, among others.