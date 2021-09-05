2021 Ford EcoSport facelift launch soon: All you need to know

Ford India is too slow compared to its rivals in terms of bringing new models. The US-based carmaker has been witnessing a product drought for quite some time, as there are no new models in the offing. However, Ford India is currently working on an updated version of the EcoSport compact SUV.
Ford EcoSport is one of the successful products in the country market for the brand. However, despite the initial success and positive consumer response, in the last few years, its demands have slumped due to the steep competition from rivals and the arrival of new models.
The EcoSport like other Ford offerings in the Indian market has been suffering from a lack of freshness and appealing design and feature updates. The upcoming 2021 Ford EcoSport too is unlikely to bring an array of changes. The car is likely to launch in a few week's time.
Here are some key facts you need to know about the upcoming 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift model.
1
Design
The biggest change in the 2021 Ford EcoSport is the grille. The radiator grille has been revised with new inserts and chrome edge lining. The front bumper and fog lamp housings have been updated. It also gets new inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Expect it to come with faux skid plates as well. Other changes would include revised taillights and new design alloy wheels.
2
Cabin
As the exterior of the updated Ford EcoSport has received some minor changes, the cabin of the compact SUV too is unlikely to receive a considerable amount of changes. Expect the cabin of the compact SUV to come with new textures, fresh features etc. The touchscreen infotainment system is likely to be updated.
3
Engine
The 2021 Ford EcoSport is expected to continue with the same engine. Specification too is expected to remain the same as the current model. It means, the EcoSport will come with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that generates 100 hp power. There will be a 1.5-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor as well that kicks out 123 hp of power. It was expected to receive a 1.2-litre mStallion petrol engine as well. However, with the partnership between Ford and Mahindra cancelled, the plan too has been shelved.
4
Transmission
Both the petrol and diesel engines are likely to come with the same 5-speed manual gearbox as the outgoing model. While the 5-MT will be available as standard transmission, the petrol motor is likely to get the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission as well, which works under the hood of the outgoing model.
5
Ford EcoSport rivals
The compact SUV segment in the Indian automobile market is one of the toughest and most competitive segments. The upcoming 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Renault Kiger.