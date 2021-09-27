Force Gurkha launched. Priced at 13.59 lakh, to challenge Mahindra Thar

Force Motors has launched the 201 Gurkha off-road adventure lifestyle SUV in India at a starting price of ₹13.59 lakh. The bookings have been opened for a token amount of ₹25,000. 2021 Force Gurkha will take on rivals like the Mahindra Thar in the niche segment.

Compared to the 2021 Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar's base AX four-seater convertible petrol manual variant is priced at ₹12.78 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-spec LX four-seater hard-top diesel automatic variant costs ₹15.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Force Gurkha SUV, which is now in its second generation, has received massive facelift compared to its preceding model. The new Gurkha is now more adventure lifestyle vehicle with a host of creature comforts and modern features, which may help it to match up with what Mahindra Thar offers.

The new generation Force Gurkha SUV will get an upgraded BS 6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, Force Motor will not offer any variant with automatic transmission as of now. The carmaker believes 'those who wish to experience the joy of driving, prefer the manual transmission'. This is where Mahindra Thar will score more points as far as options are concerned, though Force Gurkha makes up for its with its pricing structure.

The output from the 2.6-litre diesel engine remains almost identical to the previous model, which stands at 89 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2021 Gurkha will be offered with an AWD option. Force has also tweaked the suspension setup with double wishbone and coil springs.

As far as the looks are concerned, Force Motor has upgraded the style quotient of the 2021 Gurkha with several changes on the outside and more on the inside. The SUV now sports a bolder look with a new front grille. It is flanked by circular bi-LED headlamps and LED DRLs which sit above the new set of fog lamps. On the sides, it has 16-inch alloy wheels placed within the pronounced wheel arches with black claddings. It also gets a functional snorkel which helps the Gurkha with a water-wading capacity of 700 mm. At the rear, Gurkha gets a new new set of taillights as well as a ladder to access the roof-mounted luggage carrier.

Step inside, an one will find a rejuvenated cabin which has an all-black interior and captain seats on offer. There are floor mats specifically meant for the outdoor capability of the SUV. Besides these, Gurkha also gets a seven-inch infotainment screen which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver display is now semi-digital and sits behind a new three-spoked steering wheel. While the large panoramic windows for the rear seat passengers are fixed, the front row windows are powered.