Ather Energy reports y-o-y growth of 224%, inaugurates new facility in Hosur

Ather Energy is one of the popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. The brand sold 59,413 units from Jan to Dec 2022 registering a y-o-y growth of 224 per cent. To meet the rising demand in the country, Ather inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The facility, spread across 3,00,000 sq. ft. will help the brand expand its production capacity to 4,20,000 units per year in FY 2024 (April 2023 - March 2024).

In 2022, Ather scooters clocked more than 389 million km, a 458 per cent increase over 2021. As of now, Bengaluru and Chennai continue to lead the total distance chart, covering over 82 million and 33 million km, respectively.

Pune has jumped up to top three cities, clocking over 25 million km in 2022. Maharashtra's EV adoption policy has played an important role in this. Markets such as New Delhi and Hyderabad are also rapidly catching up as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities continue to show strong EV adoption rates and are riding longer distances.

One of the biggest concerns regarding EV adoption is the charging infrastructure. The company installed 634 Ather Grids, fast-charging points, bringing the total to 885, becoming the largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers. During the year, Ather Grid powered 1,89,26,771 km for riders.

In terms of sustainability, Ather scooters saved ₹828,399,018 cumulatively after riding 389 million km and subsequently saved almost 5,631,000 kg of CO2 emissions, a significant growth from 19,80,000 kg of CO2 saved in 2021. Therefore, saving 78,893,514 litres of petrol.

The brand also released the Gen3 versions of the 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters last year. Earlier, this month Ather released the Atherstack 5.0 update for electric scooters. It brings a new user interface and new features.

