HT Auto
Home Auto Anand Mahindra urges MBA graduates to learn from this auto driver. Here's why

Anand Mahindra urges MBA graduates to learn from this auto driver. Here's why

Anand Mahindra called the auto driver a Professor of Management and asked everyone to learn from him, also tagging Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra in the post.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 06:32 PM
Anna Durai infront of his auto.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)
Anna Durai infront of his auto.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra is known for being quite active on Twitter as he often shares unique videos and life stories. This time, the industrialist retweeted a video of an auto driver, asking MBA students to learn customer experience management from him. 

Mahindra called him a ‘Professor of Management’ and asked everyone to learn from him, also tagging Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra in the post.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

“If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management," he wrote.

(Also read | Anand Mahindra offers job to this disabled rickshaw puller. What impressed him?)

The auto driver in question is Annu Durai, who lives in Chennai. The class 12 dropout has over 10,000 followers on Facebook, and he has delivered 40 speeches at corporate offices and six TED talks as well. But what caught Mahindra's attention is Durai's three-wheeler which is filled magazines, books, snacks, a laptop, iPad Pro and Samsung tablets, a mini-television set and few refreshing drinks and snacks as well which are provided to customers free of cost. 

(Also read | What impressed Anand Mahindra to offer this blacksmith a brand new Bolero?)

The three-wheeler also has a set of umbrellas for rainy weather and hand sanitizers to beat virus. That's not all, his rickshaw also has an Amazon Eco and Google Nest speakers. And of course, there is Wi-Fi. All these services are useful for passengers as these help them stay engaged while waiting in traffic jams or utilize their time on long routes.  

Durai's initiative shows that transportation service is not just about picking and dropping a customer from one place to another. By providing various amenities and facilities to customers, their journey can be made less irritable, more productive and fun, that too for a cheap cost. Durai believes that customer is the ‘real God’ as he eats from the money paid to him by them. 

 

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 06:31 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Electric Anand Mahindra
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Anand Mahindra urges MBA graduates to learn from this auto driver. Here's why
Anand Mahindra urges MBA graduates to learn from this auto driver. Here's why
In pics: Heavy snowfall in Himachal closes key roads
In pics: Heavy snowfall in Himachal closes key roads
In pics: Komaki launches electric cruiser Ranger, e-scooter Venice
In pics: Komaki launches electric cruiser Ranger, e-scooter Venice
WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bikes, plans to set up EV ancillary cluster
WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bikes, plans to set up EV ancillary cluster
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city