Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home How-to How To Know When To Change Brake Pads: Key Signs

How to know when to change brake pads: Key signs

Ensuring that a vehicle's brakes are in proper working condition and replacing the worn brake pads and shoes when required is an essential step to keep a car in good condition. It is also necessary to ensure the safety of the vehicle and its occupants, as an optimum conditioned brake can potentially save the car as well as the life of its occupants in case of a mishap. Changing or replacing the brake pads or showed may not be your cup of tea, but you can certainly make sure when t take the vehicle to the mechanic to change its brake pads or shoes.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM
Follow us on:
Check for signs telling you when to change the brake pads.

Here are the signs on how to understand when to change your vehicle's brake pads.

Also Read : How to ensure a longer life for brake pads: Key tips

Check for screeching sound

When the brake pads get worn, a driver may notice a squealing or screeching sound when the brakes are engaged. This sound is caused by a metal attachment on the brake pad backing plate, which lets the driver know that the brake pads are worn. These wear indicators work on the same principle as dragging fingernails on a chalkboard. If you hear the screeching noise regularly while applying the brake, it is time to take the car for inspection and possibly change the brake pads. However, brake pads make similar noise when they are wet after rain. However, in such cases, the screeching sound should disappear after a few times of brake applications.

Shop Now
18% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 307 Rs. 375
45% OFF
Careflection 10H Ceramic Coating Premium Anti-Scratch Vehicle Super Scratch Repair Agent Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for Automobiles Cars & Motorcycles(30 ML with Sponge)
Rs. 549 Rs. 999
64% OFF
Anti-Scratch Vehicle 10H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles, Cars & Motorcycles multi needs (30ML+ kit)
Rs. 545 Rs. 1,499
65% OFF
Anti-Scratch Vehicle 9H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles,Cars & Motorcycles multi needs (30ML + kit)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
67% OFF
Nano Bond Diamond Crystal - Vehicle Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles,Cars & Motorcycles multi needs Kit
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
53% OFF
Careflection Premium 30ML Super Vehicle Scratch Repair Agent 10H Ceramic Coating Anti-Scratch Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing with Sponge for Automobiles, Cars & Motorcycles ( 30 ML )
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,499
50% OFF
Anti-Scratch Vehicle 9H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles, Cars & Motorcycles multi needs(30ML + kit)
Rs. 499 Rs. 999
35% OFF
Aimex DT-6502 Portable high Pressure Car Washer Machine for Washing Car, Bike and Vehicle with Adjustable Pressure Knob (2200 W)
Rs. 6,499 Rs. 9,999
21% OFF
Kangaroo® Car Care Kit Include (Car Polish, Dashboard Polish, Scratch Remover, Car Interior Cleaner (Vinyl Leather) 200 ML Each With 3 Foam Applicator and 1 Microfiber Towel - Save Your TIME and Money to FIND Separately
Rs. 593 Rs. 750
46% OFF
Istara Automatic High Pressure 12V DC Electric Car Washer Machine Spray Gun with 16 Liter Water Tank, Brush, Perfect for Washing Vehicle, Cars
Rs. 2,699 Rs. 4,999

Less than a quarter inch of brake pad remaining

Brake pads can be visually inspected on disc brakes, allowing the driver to know when it is time to replace them. However, the driver may need to remove the wheels to perform this inspection. Check the brake assembly or calliper holding the brake pads compressed against the brake rotor. If the friction material on the brake pad is less than a quarter inch thick, it is time to replace the brake pads.

Deep metallic grinding

If you hear a deep noise like metal grinding, it is possibly a sign of brake pads worn away while the brake pad backing plates are making contact with discs or drums. Remember that such friction between metals can cause further damage to the braking system very quickly. Hence, whenever you hear such noise, don't waste time and bring the vehicle to a service centre to inspect the brakes and replace the pads as required.

Check for indicator lights on dashboard

Some modern and premium cars come with an indicator light on the instrument cluster that signals when it is time to replace the brake pads. Consult the owner's manual to see if your vehicle comes with such a signalling system. If the light comes on warning you, it is time to change the brake pads.

Lacklustre braking performance

Always check for optimum braking performance when applying the brake pedal. If you find the vehicle's braking system is not working properly with the optimum pressure applied to the pedal, it is probably time to replace the brake pads.

How to know when to change brake pads
Step 1 :

Check for screeching sound

Step 2 :

Less than a quarter inch of brake pad remaining

Step 3 :

Deep metallic grinding

Step 4 :

Check for indicator lights on instrument cluster

Step 5 :

Lacklustre braking performance

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS: car care vehicle care vehicle maintenance car maintenance
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS