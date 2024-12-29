In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Phantom, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12, Rolls-Royce Phantom Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sedan. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Phantom: 6749 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghost vs Phantom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghost
|Phantom
|Brand
|Rolls-Royce
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|₹ 8.99 Cr
|Mileage
|6.33 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6750 cc
|6749 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|12