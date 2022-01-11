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Nissan Kicks vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Nexon
BrandNissanTata
Price₹ 9.5 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage13.9 to 15.8 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1330 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Nissan Kicks Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 HR151.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
695-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.917.44 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock AbsorberSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock AbsorberIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
210208 mm
Length
43843995 mm
Wheelbase
26732498 mm
Height
16691620 mm
Width
18131804 mm
Bootspace
400382 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5044 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,54,8788,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
9,49,9907,39,990
RTO
73,60963,019
Insurance
30,77934,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,67318,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV has broken cover and is slated for public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month.
All-new Nissan Kicks breaks cover with butch look. Will it return to India?
24 Mar 2024
Tata Nexon Camo
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Latest Videos

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2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
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9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
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