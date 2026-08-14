In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4