XUV300 Turbo Sport vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Xuv500 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.