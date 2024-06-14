In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4