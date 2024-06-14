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HomeCompare CarsMU-X vs Superb [2023-2024]

Isuzu MU-X vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mu-x Superb [2023-2024]
BrandIsuzuSkoda
Price₹ 33.23 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage13.8 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu MU-X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo IntercooledEngine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 55 R16
Length
48254869 mm
Wheelbase
28452836 mm
Height
18601503 mm
Width
18601864 mm
Bootspace
235625 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5566 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
With KeyFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+11
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / SilverPiano Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47162,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00054,00,000
RTO
4,44,3755,69,000
Insurance
1,59,5962,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,33,459

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