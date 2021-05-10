|Engine Type
|4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
|2.0 L Kryotec
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|No
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,23,682
|₹17,67,524
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹16,98,000
|₹14,99,400
|RTO
|₹2,28,250
|₹1,94,375
|Insurance
|₹96,932
|₹73,249
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,496
|₹37,990