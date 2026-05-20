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Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Safari

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Safari Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Safari
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C235 / 65 R17
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C235 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4668 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2741 mm
Height
1800 mm1795 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1922 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres420 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16415,37,334
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90013,29,000
RTO
1,31,8621,44,900
Insurance
69,90262,934
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02133,043
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

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Latest Car & Bike News

Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
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Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
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21 Dec 2023
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