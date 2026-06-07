In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Santro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Santro
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|20 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1086 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4