HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs Creta [2020-2024]

Force Motors Gurkha vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Creta [2020-2024]
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Length
3965 mm4300
Ground Clearance
233 mm190
Wheelbase
2400 mm2610
Height
2080 mm1635
Width
1865 mm1790
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92014,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,96,100
RTO
2,25,3751,59,843
Insurance
96,04550,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92130,232
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Altroz Racer comes with a combination of red and black interior. There are also white stripes in the centre.
    Looking for a new vehicle? Here are top 5 expected launches in June 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
     