In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4