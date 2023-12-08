Saved Articles

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Skoda karoq

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
DW10FC1.5 TSI with ACT
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.614.49 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,57,54728,87,540
Ex-Showroom Price
30,30,00024,99,000
RTO
3,78,7502,65,900
Insurance
1,48,2971,05,992
Accessories Charges
016,648
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,46562,064

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross come as the latest entrant in the Indian SUV space that has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales growth.
    Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose
    8 Oct 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross gets a single petrol engine and manual transmission, while Hyundai Creta offers both petrol and diesel engines along with variable transmission options.
    Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose
    5 Oct 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Skoda Karoq facelift SUV has made its global debut with updated looks and tech.
    Skoda Karoq facelift SUV: First Look
    30 Nov 2021
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
