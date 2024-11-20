In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Outlander
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4