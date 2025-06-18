In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 800 de
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|776 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|84.3 PS PS
|65 PS PS