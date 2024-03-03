In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 160 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Flex vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Vxl 125 Brand Kinetic Green Vespa Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -