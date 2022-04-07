HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesQuanto vs E1

Birla Quanto vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 Birla Quanto or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Quanto vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quanto E1
BrandBirlaBounce Infinity
Price₹ 69,182₹ 93,386
Range110 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4 Hrs

Filters
Quanto
Birla Quanto
Lead Acid
₹69,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,77097,518
Ex-Showroom Price
69,18293,386
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5884,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5642,096

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Bounce Infinity takes the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option.
    Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
    9 Mar 2022
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     